Cancer

Abbvie and Calico Life Sciences report development of PTPN2 and/or PTPN1B PROTACs

Research at Abbvie Inc. and Calico Life Sciences LLC has led to the development of proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) compounds comprising an E3 ubiquitin ligase binding moiety covalently linked to tyrosine-protein phosphatase non-receptor type 2 (PTPN2; TCPTP) and/or PTPN1B. They are reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, type 2 diabetes and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH).