CMS surprises with earlier and broader CGM coverage, good news for Abbott and Dexcom

Three months earlier than anticipated, CMS published its final local coverage determination (LCD) for continuous glucose monitors and included more people with diabetes than expected. The new policy expands coverage from individuals with type 1 diabetes or type 2 diabetes using multiple daily injections of insulin to anyone treated with insulin, essentially doubling the market for manufacturers of continuous glucose monitors (CGMs).