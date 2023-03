Praxis theory not foiled but stock shaken by tremor phase IIb; revising TETRAS play for next study

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. CEO Marcio Souza said it would be “disingenuous not to move forward” – U.S. FDA willing – into a phase III effort with an alternate design targeted for the second half of this year, given top-line results from the phase IIb Essential-1 study with ulixacaltamide (PRAX-944) for essential tremor.