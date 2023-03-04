FDA rejects EUA for Veru’s sabizabulin, at least for now

Shares of Veru Inc. hit a 52-week low March 3 after the U.S. FDA declined to grant an emergency use authorization (EUA) for sabizabulin for use in hospitalized adults with moderate to severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for acute respiratory distress syndrome. The decision comes as little surprise, given the negative advisory panel vote in November, but the agency’s wording might suggest potential use for the microtubule disruptor in the future.