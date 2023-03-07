2023 ACC

Abbott Triclip shows well for symptom relief, but hurdles remain for mortality, hospitalization

Tricuspid valve regurgitation has lagged mitral regurgitation where device development is concerned, but new one-year data from the TRILUMINATE study of the Triclip device suggests that device therapy is safe and cuts down on regurgitation in a manner that makes the condition much more tolerable for patients. At this point, however, the data do not yet offer much difference when it comes to mortality and rehospitalization compared to medical management, a gap Abbott will have to overcome if it wants to maximize its investment in this underdeveloped area of medical technology.