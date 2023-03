Statin island? With Nexletol, Esperion CLEARs way to respite for intolerant patients

Esperion Therapeutics Inc.’s full results from the phase III outcomes trial called Cholesterol Lowering via Bempedoic Acid, an ACL-Inhibiting Regimen, known by the rough acronym CLEAR, inspired excitement in the mainstream media worldwide but not on Wall Street, as numbers from the experiment fell short of what some wanted. Though the findings proved unmistakably positive, shares of Ann Arbor, Mich.-based Esperion (NASDAQ:ESPR) dropped almost 20% or $1.27 to close March 6 at $5.08.