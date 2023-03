Bridgebio stock grows on phase II achondroplasia data

Positive results from Bridgebio Pharma Inc.’s phase II study of infigratinib in children with achondroplasia, a genetic disease that inhibits bone length and leads to short stature, prompted the company stock to surge. Participants receiving the highest dosage, which was the fifth cohort getting 0.25 mg/kg daily, saw a 3.03-centimeter increase, about 1.19 inch, in their height annually, which produced a “p” value of 0.0022.