Medtronic pulls ahead of the field for PFA ablation via PULSED AF study

Pulsed field ablation (PFA) may not be the final word where energy sources for atrial fibrillation (AF) ablation are concerned, but several companies have adopted development programs that propose the use of PFA as an alternative to conventional energy sources. Dublin-based Medtronic plc appears to have at least a narrow lead over the competition in the PFA space thanks to the results of the PULSED AF pivotal study presented at the 2023 American College of Cardiology Scientific Sessions.