Abbott’s Libre 2 and 3 gain clearance for AID integration

Abbott Laboratories received U.S. FDA clearance for the Freestyle Libre 2 and Freestyle Libre 3 continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensors for integration with automated insulin delivery (AID) systems. AID systems automatically adjust and administer insulin via a pump based on blood glucose levels determined by the sensors. Abbott said it was partnering with multiple AID manufacturers in the U.S. and Europe.