Feops looks to raise €10m, its Heartguide shown to significantly improve LAAC procedures

Feops NV hopes to raise €10 million (US$10.67 million) in a series C fundraising round that will allow the company to scale up its operations worldwide. This follows the release of a study in JACC: Cardiovascular Interventions which revealed that its cloud-based platform, Feops Heartguide, significantly improved efficiency and outcomes of left atrial appendage closure (LAAC) procedures.