‘Execution play’ Noema closes $110M series B for diverse CNS pipeline

Noema Pharma AG raised CHF103 million (US$110.3 million) in a series B round to continue moving forward its bulging pipeline of clinical stage assets in development for multiple central nervous system disorders. The Basel, Switzerland-based company is now funded through early 2025, by which time it will have at least some clinical data that will help it to determine its next steps.