BioWorld - Wednesday, March 8, 2023
Breaking News: Try BioWorld for free for two weeksSee today's BioWorld Science
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full article sign up for free or sign in.
Musculoskeletal

Rejuvenating stem cells could slow Duchenne muscular dystrophy

March 8, 2023
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Researchers have linked Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) to a loss of regenerative capacity of muscle stem cells. The findings, which were published in the March 1, 2023, issue of Science Translational Medicine, suggest that boosting the regenerative capacity of muscle stem cells could delay or perhaps even prevent the progression of DMD. DMD is “an early and horrible disease,” senior author Frederic Relaix, who is the director of a research team studying the biology of the neuromuscular system at the Mondor Institute for Biomedical Research told BioWorld.
BioWorld Science Stem cells Musculoskeletal Neurology/Psychiatric