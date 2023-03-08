Immuno-oncology

Study reveals how mTORC1 promotes tumor immune evasion through B7-H3

Researchers from the Brigham and Women’s Hospital and Harvard Medical School and collaborators recently conducted a study investigating the regulation of immune checkpoint molecules in cancer. Analyzing data from The Cancer Genome Atlas pan-cancer cohort (over 10,000 patients and 11,000 samples across 34 different cancer subtypes), they found that high expression of the immune checkpoint B7-H3 (CD276) and high mTORC1 activity correlate with immunosuppressive phenotypes and worse clinical outcomes.