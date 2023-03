Drug Design, Drug Delivery & Technologies

Ampersand Biomedicines set to develop programmable, more targeted therapeutics

Flagship Pioneering Inc. has unveiled Ampersand Biomedicines, a company creating programmable medicines that are safer, more tolerable and effective by acting at the site of disease. Flagship has initially committed US$50 million to advance Ampersand's Address, Navigate, Design (AND) Platform and develop an initial pipeline of medicines across a range of disease areas.