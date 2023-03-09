Marking the latest Alzheimer’s disease (AD) disappointment, Eli Lilly and Co.’s solanezumab failed in a phase III trial to slow progression of cognitive decline in patients at the preclinical stage of the disease – those with amyloid plaque but no clinical symptoms – prompting the company to terminate development. Lilly is turning its attention instead to phase III AD products donanemab and remternetug. Solanezumab, which targets soluble amyloid beta, did not clear brain amyloid plaque or stop the accumulation of amyloid in patients participating in the Anti-Amyloid Treatment in Asymptomatic Alzheimer’s disease double-blind, placebo-controlled study. Both the primary and secondary endpoints were missed, wiping out hopes that the mechanism would be effective by intervening at the earliest stage of the disease. Lilly’s stock (NYSE:LLY) was largely unaffected by the news, trading at $318.14 at midday, up $5.60, or 1.79%.

Bionomics reports phase II miss in social anxiety disorder

Bionomics Ltd. disclosed results from the phase II study called Prevail in social anxiety disorder testing BNC-210, an alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor negative allosteric modulator. The experiment missed its primary endpoint of change from baseline to the average of the Subjective Units of Distress Scale during a five-minute public speaking challenge. Adelaide, Australia-based Bionomics pointed out that trends toward improvement turned up, and the company is mulling next steps with the compound. Shares (NASDAQ:BNOX) were trading midday at $4.40, down 25 cents.

Quralis closes $88M series B round for trials of targeted ALS therapies

Quralis Inc. raised $88 million in series B round to fund clinical development of its two lead programs in amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and to take forward earlier-stage pipeline projects in ALS and frontotemporal dementia. The firm is at the forefront of a wave of companies seeking to capitalize on genetic insights into ALS that have shed new light on the pathophysiology of the condition in the past decade. It aims to bring a new level of precision to therapies – in terms of mechanism and patient selection – that the field has previously lacked.

FDA accepts Mesoblast’s BLA resubmission for remestemcel-L in pediatric GVHD

The U.S. FDA has accepted Mesoblast Ltd.’s BLA resubmission for its allogeneic stem cell treatment remestemcel-L in children with steroid-refractory acute graft-vs.-host disease (SR-aGVHD). Mesoblast received a complete response letter from the FDA in October 2020 for remestemcel-L even though approval was highly anticipated after the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) voted 9-1 that the stem cell therapy showed evidence of efficacy as a treatment for SR-aGVHD in children. “We’ve put in the work the last two years to meet the requirements of the FDA to bringing this product to children who continue to have an unmet need,” Mesoblast CEO Silviu Itescu told BioWorld.

Somatic genome editing pricey, germline editing still risky, researchers conclude

Somatic human genome editing has made huge strides in the past five years, but the likely extremely high prices will be unsustainable. A global commitment to affordable, equitable access is urgently needed because the costs and infrastructure needs of this form of treatment are not manageable for either patients or health care systems. Addressing this will require planning from the earliest stages of the research and development for each potential application, and it will be important to ensure research includes more genetically diverse populations, the organizers of the third International Summit on Human Genome Editing concluding on closing the meeting on March 8.

House subcommittee looks for rainmaker to end US IPO drought

While the U.S. is in an IPO drought, going public remains the only lifeline for many small life sciences companies facing a decade of development, R&D costs of $1 billion or more, and a hefty risk of failure. The JOBS Act, which was introduced in the House 11 years ago this week, has been a rainmaker for small biotech and other innovative, investment-dependent companies seeking to access public markets and the funding to develop their technologies, Susan Washer, former CEO of Applied Genetic Technologies Corp., testified in a hearing today before the House Subcommittee on Capital Markets. As the subcommittee explores ways to build on the JOBS Act and make going public more attractive for emerging growth companies, Washer advised against a one-size-fits-all approach and encouraged the lawmakers to extend the JOBS Act’s on-ramp for EGCs to another five years.

Biden budget plan takes aim at drug costs, boosts ARPA-H funding to $2.5 billion

The Biden administration has released a blueprint for the U.S. federal government’s fiscal 2024 budget year, which includes additional funding for pandemic preparedness. However, the White House has signaled its intent to drill down on drug prices with an increase in the scope of the number of drugs that are subject to Medicare price negotiations along with a 67% increase in the Advanced Research Projects Agency – Health (ARPA-H) to $2.5 billion, a boost that is sure to draw cheers from companies in the life sciences.

