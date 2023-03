Modex codex may read out new story in EBV with Merck vaccine pact worth $922M-plus

Another step forward in the quest for an Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) vaccine took the form of Merck & Co. Inc.’s deal with Modex Therapeutics Inc., owned by Opko Health Inc., to advance MDX-2201 outside the U.S., an arrangement that brings $50 million up front for Opko plus as much as $872.5 million in milestone payments along with royalties.