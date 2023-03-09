Redx halts biliary tract cancer treatment monotherapy program

Top-line results of a phase II study of RXC-004, a porcupine inhibitor for treating certain Wnt ligand-dependent cancers, are not good enough to continue development as a monotherapy for biliary tract cancer, according to Redx Pharma plc. Despite the monotherapy arm not hitting progression-free survival at six months, the Porcupine2 study continues with its other treatment arm, this one using Keytruda (pembrolizumab, Merck & Co. Inc.). Data from that arm are set to come in the second half of 2023.