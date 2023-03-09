Covis makes second offer to withdraw Makena

Noting that the FDA had rejected its previous proposal last year to voluntarily withdraw Makena from the U.S. market, Covis Pharma BV is again offering to voluntarily withdraw the drug, which is the only drug approved to reduce the risk of preterm birth. Along with its offer, the company asked the agency “to allow for an orderly wind-down that would best serve the interests of the patients,” according to a March 6 letter from Covis’ attorney to FDA Commissioner Robert Califf and Namandjé Bumpus, the agency’s chief scientist.