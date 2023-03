Lilly drops amyloid-targeting solanezumab for earliest stage of Alzheimer’s

Marking the latest Alzheimer’s disease (AD) disappointment, Eli Lilly and Co.’s solanezumab failed in a phase III trial to slow progression of cognitive decline in patients at the preclinical stage of the disease – those with amyloid plaque but no clinical symptoms – prompting the company to terminate development. The Indianapolis-based company is turning its attention instead to phase III AD products donanemab and remternetug.