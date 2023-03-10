Still in the SUDS, Bionomics to STAI positive; can phase III lift SAD-ness?

Bionomics Ltd. is gearing up for an end-of-phase-II meeting with the U.S. FDA later this year to discuss the full results from the phase II study called Prevail in social anxiety disorder (SAD) with BNC-210, which missed its primary endpoint but yielded encouraging signs. Top-line data were disclosed last December. An oral alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor negative allosteric modulator, BNC-210 fell short in change from baseline to the average of the Subjective Unites of Distress Scale (SUDS) during a five-minute public speaking challenge.