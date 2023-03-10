BioWorld - Friday, March 10, 2023
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Still in the SUDS, Bionomics to STAI positive; can phase III lift SAD-ness?

March 9, 2023
By Randy Osborne
No Comments
Bionomics Ltd. is gearing up for an end-of-phase-II meeting with the U.S. FDA later this year to discuss the full results from the phase II study called Prevail in social anxiety disorder (SAD) with BNC-210, which missed its primary endpoint but yielded encouraging signs. Top-line data were disclosed last December. An oral alpha-7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor negative allosteric modulator, BNC-210 fell short in change from baseline to the average of the Subjective Unites of Distress Scale (SUDS) during a five-minute public speaking challenge.
BioWorld Clinical Neurology/Psychiatric