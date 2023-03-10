BioWorld - Friday, March 10, 2023
Genetic/Congenital

Standard method for evaluating germline edits has large blind spots

March 10, 2023
By Xavier Bofill Bruna
No Comments
The intended use of gene editing tools on pre-implantation human embryos would be to avoid the development of congenital diseases in the upcoming baby. But it may have its own risks. Those risks were illustrated in a publication in the March 7, 2023, issue of Nature Communications, where researchers from the Center for Embryonic Cell and Gene Therapy, Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) showed that the method that is most frequently used for evaluating the effects of gene editing zygotes did not always result in an accurate picture of those edits.
