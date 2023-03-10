Inflammatory

Discovery of novel anti-inflammatory agents with efficacy in models of acute lung injury and sepsis

Researchers from Wenzhou Medical University and affiliated organizations presented the discovery of novel anti-inflammatory agents. Synthesis and optimization of a series of 4-oxo-N-phenyl-1,4-dihydroquinoline-3-carboxamide derivatives led to the identification of compound [I] as the lead, as it exhibited the best inhibitory effect in vitro. More specifically, [I] demonstrated the strongest inhibitory effect on LPS-induced TNF-α (82.58%) and IL-6 (75.05%) expression, while exhibiting no cytotoxicity at 10 μM in J774A.1 macrophages.