Flowtriever System scores whopping 90% survival improvement during high-risk PE study

Irvine Calif.-based Inari Medical Inc. reported results from what it described as the largest prospective study of interventional treatment in high-risk pulmonary embolism (PE), which found a 90% survival improvement in high-risk pulmonary embolism using the company’s Flowtriever System. Data from the FLAME (Flowtriever for Acute Massive Pulmonary Embolism) study in high-risk PE was presented at the 2023 American College of Cardiology (ACC) conference on March 5.