Class action securities litigation against life science companies down, but risks remain

Securities litigation is a fact of life in the U.S., but the volume of these cases is down somewhat from the four years between 2017 and 2020, during which an average of roughly 380 such cases were filed each year. The life science industries typically account for approximately one in four of these cases, which were down to less than 200 last year, but attorneys with Dechert LLP told BioWorld that the falling numbers do not suggest that this is a time to take anything for granted where securities litigation is concerned.