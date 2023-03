Nasal spray Zavzpret cleared, Pfizer showing ‘growth on every measure’ in migraine

Pricing won’t be known until later for Pfizer Inc.’s Zavzpret (zavegepant), which became the first and only calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonist nasal spray approved by the U.S. FDA for acute treatment of migraine with or without aura in adults. The product is slated to launch this summer. Meanwhile, Wall Street has questions about New York-based Pfizer’s performance in the migraine space.