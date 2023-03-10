Newco news

Flagship puts $50M toward targeted tissue-homing tech startup

In an ideal world, when a patient takes a medicine, it acts only at the specific site of disease in the human body whilst sparing healthy tissues. But it almost goes without saying that with many drug regimens, side effects or complications are part of the package. Working behind the scenes to address this limitation over the past couple of years, Cambridge, Mass.-based venture capital company Flagship Pioneering is now publicizing its platform of “programmable medicines” that directly and precisely target diseased tissue, funnelling $50 million of investment in the technology and recognising its achievements formally through the launch of Ampersand Biomedicines.