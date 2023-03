HSBC UK buying out UK arm of SVB, to relief of country’s biopharma, tech startups

The U.K. arm of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) is to be acquired by HSBC UK Bank plc for a symbolic £1, after senior ministers and the Bank of England worked all weekend on a rescue package. The acquisition is to complete immediately, averting what the U.K. government had acknowledged would be a crisis for the biotech and tech sector.