Insider trading settled over profits from Audentes/Astellas merger

A California man agreed to settle insider trading charges related to Tokyo-based Astellas Pharma Inc.’s buyout offer of San Francisco-based Audentes Therapeutics Inc. in December 2019 for $3 billion. Mahmoud Abdelkader’s wife worked for Audentes and allegedly determined from “facts he learned from his wife, that there was a high likelihood of Audentes being acquired,” the SEC’s complaint said.