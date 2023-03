CFIUS finally clears merger with F-star and Invox

After placing a temporary hold on the merger between F-star Therapeutics Ltd. and Sino Biopharmaceutical Ltd.’s Invox Pharma Ltd., citing “unresolved national security risks,” the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) has finally cleared the merger to proceed. London-based Invox announced its plans to acquire F-star in June 2022 for $161 million to build up the presence of its parent company, Sino Biopharm Ltd., outside of China.