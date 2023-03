UK’s MHRA adds £10M in funding to speed up drug approvals

The U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Agency (MHRA) is to stop carrying out its own appraisals of drugs that are being reviewed by the U.S. FDA, the EMA or Japan’s PDMA, and will instead set up “global recognition routes,” through which companies can apply to place products on the U.K. market that have passed regulatory scrutiny elsewhere.