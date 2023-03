Newco news

‘Not a slowdown, a reversal’: Truebinding tackling Alzheimer’s via galectin-3

In Alzheimer’s, the amyloid beta hypothesis has proved most persistent in terms of drug development efforts to date, but aggregation of other pathogenic factors – phosphorylated tau (p-tau), APOE4, TREM2 and alpha-synuclein, for example – have also emerged as hallmarks of the disease. It’s that aggregation that seven-year-old Truebinding Inc. aims to target with its lead program, TB-006, a monoclonal antibody against galectin-3.