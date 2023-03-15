Biomarkers

PLCG2 has prognostic significance in bladder neuroendocrine carcinoma

Bladder small-cell carcinoma can be divided into different subtypes depending on the expression of neuroendocrine (NE) markers such as POU2F3, NEUROD1 and ASCL1. Single-cell RNA sequencing previously found a distinct subpopulation with high expression of 1-phosphatidylinositol 4,5-bisphosphate phosphodiesterase gamma-2 (PLCG2) with pro-metastatic features and poor prognosis. The aim of a newer study was to evaluate the expression of PLCG2 in bladder NE tumors and correlate it with prognostic utility.