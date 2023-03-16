Bellicum tolls for GoCAR-T; AEs in phase I/II put program in breakdown lane

Optimism for the GoCAR-T program had perked somewhat after a mid-February update, but hopes were definitively dashed as Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc. made known March 15 its decision to quit the phase I/II study testing two prospects in heavily pretreated cancer. The Houston-based firm’s stock (NASDAQ:BLCM) closed at 43 cents, down 50%, as Wall Street reacted to news regarding the study, designed to test GoCAR-T cell prospects BPX-601 and BPX-603 when combined with the activating agent rimiducid, a lipid-permeable tacrolimus analogue.