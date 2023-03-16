BioWorld - Thursday, March 16, 2023
NMPA accepts enfortumab vedotin application from Astellas

March 15, 2023
By Doris Yu
No Comments
The NMPA accepted a BLA from Astellas Pharma Inc. for enfortumab vedotin, which is designed for the treatment of patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who previously received treatment with a PD-1/L1 inhibitor and platinum-based chemotherapy. “In China, there were nearly 86,000 new cases of bladder cancer in 2020, and we are working with the NMPA to seek approval for enfortumab vedotin for patients with advanced stage disease,” said Ahsan Arozullah, senior vice president and head of development therapeutic areas at Astellas.
BioWorld Regulatory Cancer China NMPA