What’s next for Paxlovid

Pfizer Inc.’s Paxlovid has become such a part of the COVID-19 treatment scene in the U.S. that it’s easy to forget it’s only authorized for emergency use. That could soon change. The FDA is convening its Antimicrobial Drugs Advisory Committee March 16 to consider Pfizer’s NDA for the co-packaged nirmatrelvir and ritonavir treatment.