Andera, Novo lead $25M financing for Fire1

Andera Partners and Novo Holdings A/S led a financing round which raised $25 million for Fire1 Ltd. and will accelerate the development of the company’s remote monitoring technology that improves outcomes for heart failure patients. Andera and Novo are new investors in Fire1 and were joined in the fundraising round by existing investors Gilde Healthcare, Gimv, the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund, Lightstone Ventures, Medtronic plc, New Enterprise Associates and Seventure Partners.