Resilient develops wearable device to reverse opioid overdoses

Free, no-prescription-required access to naloxone injectors and nasal sprays has reduced deaths from opioid overdoses by 11% in some communities, but they only work if someone with the reversal agent is available when a person overdoses. Many times, unfortunately, opioid users are alone when an overdose occurs. Resilient Lifescience Inc. hopes to save those lives, too. The company is developing a wearable patch that monitors vital signs and automatically administers naloxone when needed.