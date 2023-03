Remedee joins forces with Upsa to provide chronic pain relief

Just three months after raising $12.9 million, Remedee Labs SAS reported it has signed a partnership with pharmaceutical group Upsa SAS to ramp commercialization of its smart bracelet for chronic pain. “We are going to rapidly deploy our non-invasive chronic pain relief technology throughout France and Europe,” David Crouzier, co-founder and CEO of Remedee Labs, told BioWorld.