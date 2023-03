Slow uptake, roiled markets take a bite out of Pear: PDT company seeks strategic alternatives

March 17 brought neither good luck nor good news to Pear Therapeutics Inc. Just prior to the opening bell, the prescription digital therapeutics company reported that it had engaged MTSA Health Partners LP to explore strategic alternatives for the company. In addition, Pear filed an 8-K with the SEC withdrawing its revenue and operating guidance for fiscal 2022 and 2023 and indicating that it does not plan to hold a fourth quarter and full year 2022 earnings conference call and webcast.