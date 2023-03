FDA clears major upgrade to Elekta’s MR-Linac system

Elekta AB received U.S. FDA clearance for what it called a “groundbreaking upgrade” of its MR-Linac platform which can continuously calculate the movement of a tumor anywhere in the body. The company said the Elekta Unity’s comprehensive motion management platform provides clinicians with enhanced, adaptive radiation therapy workflow to track moving organs such as the prostate, liver and pancreas.