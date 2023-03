Neurology/Psychiatric

Disrupted brain m6A regulation linked to neurotoxic aggregate formation in neurodegenerative disease

A new study has uncovered a potential link between RNA regulation and the development of neurodegenerative diseases, such as Parkinson’s disease and dementia. This work, conducted by researchers at the University of Nottingham, used a combination of microscopy and machine learning techniques to examine the role of N6-methyladenosine modification of RNA (m6A) in the human brain.