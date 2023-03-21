BioWorld - Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Coimmune exercises option to license IL-18 armored CAR technology from MSK

March 21, 2023
Coimmune Inc. has exercised its option to obtain an exclusive license to IL-18 armored chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) technology under a prior agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center (MSK). The company plans to couple the technology with allogeneic cytokine induced killer (CIK) cells to launch the clinical development of CMN-008 (armored CAR-CIK cells), with CD19 as the initial target in B-cell malignancies.
