Viz.ai snares FDA clearance for new algorithm for abdominal aortic aneurysm

One way to strike fear into patients and cardiologists alike is to merely mention the abdominal aortic aneurysm (AAA), an event that claims more than 10,000 lives per year in the U.S. alone. That death count might fall substantially going forward thanks to the U.S. FDA’s award of a 510(k) for the AAA algorithm by Viz.ai Inc., a new algorithm which may help clinicians address imminent rupture quickly enough to save the lives of thousands of American patients each year.