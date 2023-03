Surgvision wins FDA clearance for Explorer Air II which will help fight cancer

Surgvision GmbH received U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance for the Explorer Air II which will be deployed with pafolacianine, during intraoperative fluorescence imaging. The Explorer Air II will support surgeons in their battle to fight cancer, especially in cases of incomplete resection, as paired with pafolacianine, an imaging agent, it will help them improve tumor visualization and outcomes.