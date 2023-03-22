Vitestro raises $12.7M to bring its autonomous blood drawing device to EU market

Vitestro Holding BV reported raising $12.7 million in series A financing round to develop the world’s first autonomous blood drawing device. This round was led by Sonder Capital Inc., alongside existing investors and new angel investors with experience in the clinical laboratory and med-tech industry. “Thanks to this fundraising, we are going to accelerate the product development, prepare EU marketing authorization, and initiate production,” Toon Overbeeke, CEO and co-founder of Vitestro, explains to BioWorld.