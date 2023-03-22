BioWorld - Wednesday, March 22, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Vitestro raises $12.7M to bring its autonomous blood drawing device to EU market

March 22, 2023
By Bernard Banga
No Comments
Vitestro Holding BV reported raising $12.7 million in series A financing round to develop the world’s first autonomous blood drawing device. This round was led by Sonder Capital Inc., alongside existing investors and new angel investors with experience in the clinical laboratory and med-tech industry. “Thanks to this fundraising, we are going to accelerate the product development, prepare EU marketing authorization, and initiate production,” Toon Overbeeke, CEO and co-founder of Vitestro, explains to BioWorld.
BioWorld MedTech Financings Private Series A