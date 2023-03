More troubles for patients needing Datascope IABP units

The U.S. FDA reported yet another recall of intra-aortic balloon pumps made by Datascope Corp., an unfortunate development for patients in need of these devices that are still on the FDA’s list of devices that are in short supply. While no injuries or deaths have been reported in connection with the coiled connector cables that prompted the recall, the need to replace these cables could further crimp units needed to sustain patients during cardiac surgery procedures.