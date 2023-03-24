BioWorld - Friday, March 24, 2023
See today's BioWorld MedTech
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

Cleveland Clinic teams up with IBM on quantum computer for life science research

March 23, 2023
By Mark McCarty
No Comments
In an age of overwhelming volumes of data that don’t fall together effortlessly into a lucid representation of reality, computational power is often the vital ingredient in leveraging existing data to push the frontiers of medicine. The Cleveland Clinic and IBM unveiled a quantum computing center that provides the sheer computational power needed to sort through the avalanche of data at a pace that will provide real insights into drug development and disease prediction, a development that portends truly revolutionary advances in disease prevention and treatment.
BioWorld MedTech Deals and M&A