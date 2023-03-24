Cleveland Clinic teams up with IBM on quantum computer for life science research

In an age of overwhelming volumes of data that don’t fall together effortlessly into a lucid representation of reality, computational power is often the vital ingredient in leveraging existing data to push the frontiers of medicine. The Cleveland Clinic and IBM unveiled a quantum computing center that provides the sheer computational power needed to sort through the avalanche of data at a pace that will provide real insights into drug development and disease prediction, a development that portends truly revolutionary advances in disease prevention and treatment.