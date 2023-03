Sanofi launches its first smart data sensor that records insulin injections in real time

Sanofi SA is launching its first connected data collector for recording insulin injection in real time. The launch was reported at the Francophone Diabetes Society (SFD) congress in Montpellier, France this week. Distribution will begin via the network of 21,000 pharmacies throughout France. The new Solosmart data sensor can be adapted to all Sanofi pre-filled insulin pens.