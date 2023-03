Detection Technology acquires Haobo Imaging to enter flat panel detector market

Detection Technology plc has agreed to acquire X-ray flat panel detector provider Shanghai Haobo Imaging Technology Co. Ltd. to expand in the thin-film transistor (TFT) flat panel detector market. Shanghai-based Haobo Imaging was valued at around €14 million (US$15 million). Finland-based Detection Technology will acquire a 90% stake in the Chinese company while Haobo Imaging’s founder and management will maintain 10% of the shares.