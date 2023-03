Substance Use & Poisoning

JNJ-26366821 repairs acetaminophen-induced liver injury in mice

Acetaminophen (APAP) is a very common nonprescription analgesic, harmless at low doses, that can cause acute liver injury and even death from acute liver failure when overdosed. The temporal course of acetaminophen overdose-induced liver injury (AILI) can be depicted in two stages – injury and recovery.